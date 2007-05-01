New Sony Vaio Laptops with Added Santa Rosa Goodness Leaked

Sony is going for a pretty significant update of its laptops this summer. Pictured above is the 15.4-inch Vaio FZ19, which will use Intel's Santa Rosa chipset and integrated X3100 graphics card. There's also the TZ, a retread of the current TX series, which will be an ultra-portable number with 11.1-inch screen, and a refresh of the SZ4 called the SZ5.

July will see a couple more models - the CZ series, which boast a 13.3-iunch screen, and the CR, a 14-inch widescreen notebook. Both of these have unknown specs, but I guess we will know more soon. There's no picture of the TZ, which sounds like the most interesting of the lot, but its specs are after the jump.

TZ specs

integrated DVD-DL

2GB of RAM

100GB HD

WLAN A/B/G

Fingerprint scanner

Integrated WebCam

No prices either, I'm afraid.

