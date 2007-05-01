New Sony Vaio Laptops with Added Santa Rosa Goodness Leaked

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

sony_vaio-fz.jpg

Sony is going for a pretty significant update of its laptops this summer. Pictured above is the 15.4-inch Vaio FZ19, which will use Intel's Santa Rosa chipset and integrated X3100 graphics card. There's also the TZ, a retread of the current TX series, which will be an ultra-portable number with 11.1-inch screen, and a refresh of the SZ4 called the SZ5.

July will see a couple more models - the CZ series, which boast a 13.3-iunch screen, and the CR, a 14-inch widescreen notebook. Both of these have unknown specs, but I guess we will know more soon. There's no picture of the TZ, which sounds like the most interesting of the lot, but its specs are after the jump.

TZ specs
integrated DVD-DL
2GB of RAM
100GB HD
WLAN A/B/G
Fingerprint scanner
Integrated WebCam

No prices either, I'm afraid. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Sony Vaio TZ, SZ5, FZ and CZ laptops coming this summer [PC Launches]

