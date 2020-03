iLounge, of all people, has heard that Microsoft's holding an event on Monday to announce (or preview) a new Zune. It's a bit early for Zune 2.0 or Zune Phone, so we're thinking this should be the flash-based Zune. It's likely they want to get that one out before the second-gen Zune hits. More details as we get it.

New Zune on Monday? [iLounge]