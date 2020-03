Remember the gigantic Apple store we told you was being constructed in Manhattan? Here's a photo. As you can see, it's still pretty early in the process, but you can get a sense of how big the store is going to be from the shot.

It's hard to say what the thing will look like after the gloss is put on, but we're sure it'll make that glass cube look like a glass cube...of lesser quality. Am I right, ladies?

