Just in time for the season finale, Apple has posted today a Lost game for iPod in the iTunes Music Store. The game reminds me a bit of the old Monkey Island graphic adventures, although I doubt it will have the wacky and wonderful dialogs that Guybrush Threepwood and company had. However, $A7.49 will buy you some Jack roleplaying as you try to help the others in the island and escape from the Others.
New Lost Game for iPod Teletransported From the Eighties
