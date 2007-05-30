New Audiobooks From iTunes Store Won't Play on iPods; Lazy People Weep

Too-busy-to-read (or slackass) bibliophiles are in for a surprise if they grab Al Gore's latest account of his hunt for Manbearpig from the iTunes Store. Apple has confirmed that The Assault on Reason, as well as a number of other new books released on the iTunes Store will not play on iPods, though they will in iTunes.

For now Apple's saying to lay off buying any new audiobooks from iTunes and is offering refunds to people who bought the gimped books. Looks like folks might have to pick up a real book for at least the next couple of days. Scary, I know.

Apple recommends iPod owners not buy audiobooks [iLounge] Image via Flickr