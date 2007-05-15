New Apple MacBook (Verdict: No Santa Rosa?!)

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Here is the new Apple MacBook (whee!) with the same old design (ooh). They come complete with new Intel Core 2 Duo processors up to 2.16GHz, 1GB of RAM, SuperDrive, 802.11n wireless, 200GB HD and the usual arrange of ports, with prices starting at $1,099. The 2.16 machines get 8x SuperDrives with double-layer support (DVD+R DL/DVDÂ±RW/CD-RW). Old machines topped at 2.0Ghz, with 6x drives.
But no Santa Rosa, like all those PCs we saw unveiled last week. Awwww man!

The update is not very impressive. Unfortunately, no sight of new MacBook Pros, LED backlit displays or solid state hard drives for now, much less of the fabled MacBook Mini.

On one hand, we miss Boom style laptop launches. On the other, we're glad to have periodic updates to Mac lineup. Before Intel, Jobs had to forge the updated Power PC chips by hand, with Woz on the cordless phone telling him how to strike his hammer just so. Ah Woz...

Product page [Apple]

