Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Nespresso Lattissima Puts Your Milk in a Froth with One Touch

Nespresso-Lattissima—Sati.jpg

Some people—not necessarily us—would drink a whole lot more lattes and cappuccinos if they weren't such a pain in the ass to make. NestlÃ© Nespresso and DeLonghi aim to remedy that with Nespresso Lattissima, a machine that does all that milk frothing for you, saving you the trouble with just a single touch.

Impartial onlookers at the machine's unveiling said its results were "amazing," but we have our doubts. It looks like it's a convenience, though, with its auto-clean function and an adjustable cup platform that lets you choose any container size from coffee cup to tall latte glass. Take the jump to see a video of this upcoming machine in action.

Hey, this looks like it could be a versatile and work-saving device. You'll pay dearly for that privilege, though, at $799 for the satin chrome model with the cup warmer, or $699 for a red or black one. Look for both to ship this fall. – Charlie White

Nespresso Lattissima - One Touch Cappuccinos and Lattes [Single Serve Coffee]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles