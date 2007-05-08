Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

NEC PaPeRo Mini: Smaller, Smarter Robot Keeps Freaking People Out

papero-mini.jpg

Here's PaPeRo again. And this time he comes in a bite-size format. Or better said, in kick-that-ball-mutha-format, since he keeps freaking me out just like his bigger, older brother, by now hopefully dismantled and rotting in some landfill near Osaka.

PaPeRo Mini only measures 179 x 170 x 250 milimeters (9.84 inches high) and weighs 5.5 pounds, but he's smarter than PaPeRo, being built around a module that uses a ARM 9192 CPU and a DSP processor to provide speech recognition, speech synthesis, control of the surrounding area and face recognition.

It's good to see the Japanese increasing the efficiency of their bots but, quite frankly, I'll stick with Kondo. He may look more menacing, but at least he's stupid and talks like the Hulk rather than some smartypants British butler. â€“ Jesus Diaz

Press Release (in Japanese) [NEC via Impress Robot]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles