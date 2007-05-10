NASA's Moon Mission "Trailer"

NASA has clearly been spending their funding wisely. The above video is a, well, teaser trailer for the next planned mission to the moon. Complete with music and editing reminiscent of Battlestar Galactica and animation that looks to have been made around the same time as the original Toy Story, it makes me really want to go see whatever movie it is they're promoting.

I guess this is meant to get the public behind this new project, and I'll admit that it does get me pretty curious about what exactly the next mission is going to entail, but I guess I don't really understand the point. Oh, what am I talking aboutâ€¦ those drums sold me. Spend our Social Security money on a moon base, I'm all for it!

NASA's incredibly weird return-to-the-moon video [Collision Detection]