Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

NASA's Moon Mission "Trailer"

NASA has clearly been spending their funding wisely. The above video is a, well, teaser trailer for the next planned mission to the moon. Complete with music and editing reminiscent of Battlestar Galactica and animation that looks to have been made around the same time as the original Toy Story, it makes me really want to go see whatever movie it is they're promoting.

I guess this is meant to get the public behind this new project, and I'll admit that it does get me pretty curious about what exactly the next mission is going to entail, but I guess I don't really understand the point. Oh, what am I talking aboutâ€¦ those drums sold me. Spend our Social Security money on a moon base, I'm all for it! â€“Adam Frucci

NASA's incredibly weird return-to-the-moon video [Collision Detection]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles