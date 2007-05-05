Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

These two pieces of clothing have magical properties thanks to nanotechnology: apparently they can help prevent the flu, protect against smog, shield against pollution and attract beautiful women, who will feel an irresistible desire to hug anyone who wears them.

Never mind that this last extraordinary feature will be clearly balanced by the fact that you will be wearing a silver nanoparticle-coated gold-colored dress, with anti-bacterial and anti-stain powers. Or the fact that women may not appreciate your accurate explanation on how your palladium nanoparticle-dipped jacket gives you Deadly Gases Protection: +43.

Although this kind of material is not new, it's "one of the first times that nanotechnology has entered the fashion world", according to fiber science assistant professor Juan Hinestroza at Cornell University. "Fashion world" means that, if you came here looking for the hot chicks with golden spandex leggings, you will get to the right place by jumping now.

nanofibers_fashion.jpgHere's Nicole Grospe and Andrea Clark, wearing Olivia Ong's designs from her "Glitterati" collection. They are all students at Cornell's College of Human Ecology's Department of Fiber Science and Apparel Design.

If you think these nano-fabrics will somehow help you in World of Warcraft, don't count on buying them anytime soon: one square yard of these materials will cost you about $10,000. They were created by Hinestroza and his postdoctoral researcher Hong Dong. The dress' top part fabric was made by dipping positively charged cotton into negatively charged silver nanoparticles, which is the stuff that repels stains and has antibacterial qualities. The jacket includes a hood, sleeves and pockets with fabric treated with negatively charged palladium crystals, which apparently can oxidize smog and help against allergies and contamination. â€“Jesus Diaz

Student designer and fiber scientists create a dress that prevents colds and a jacket that destroys noxious gases [Cornell University via MedGadget]

