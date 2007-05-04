Stripped Nokias Don't Show Pink, Still Quite Hot

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

modnokia2.jpg

Mehmet ErkÃ¶k. The name sounds straight out of a Terry Gilliam movie and so do his customised Nokia phones, which is the sort of retro technology that you could have seen in 12 Monkeys. The orange one could have even made it in Barbarella no, not a Terry Gilliam movie but it has Jane Fonda running around half-naked, like these modded mobiles. ErkÃ¶k is not a time traveller, though, but a lecturer at the Department of Industrial Product design in the Istanbul Teknik Ãœniversitesi, in Turkey. The picture of the blue one after the jump makes me want one. Now.

modnokia1.jpg

modnokia3.jpg

All I can say is: screw the iPhone. In my book, anything with tinted screens and springs wins. â€“ Jesus Diaz

Extreme Personalisation [Future Perfect via Gadget Lab]

