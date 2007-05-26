Music Vortex Mixes Music with Water, Sends Ripples Through Your Soul

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

music-vortex.jpg

The Music Vortex's mission is to visualize music using the natural movement of water as it's influenced by sound waves. Its bottom section function like a normal speaker, but check out that little bowl of water on top that vibrates and ripples with the music, all lit up with a spacey blue glow. You adjust the volume on the speaker with a little knob in the middle. What, no remote?

Designed by Eric Zhang, this concept was the bronze prize winner at a Chinese design competition held by speaker manufacturer 3Nod. Maybe the company will take this idea and expand it into a larger scale, perhaps turning it into a swimming pool with a giant subwoofer at the bottom. That might be a good way to experience your music firsthand, and at the same time get sweet revenge on those neighbors with the constantly barking dog. – Charlie White

