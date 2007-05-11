Muscle Suit will give you (Austin) Powers

Those crazy cats at Tokyo's University of Science have come up with a muscle suit. No, I'm not quite sure what it's for either. Is it to wear under a suit to give you the illusion of being buff and studly? Or is it to develop your muscles? Nope, apparently it's to help you lift things (although if the only objects you're going to lift while wearing it is a set of dumbells, then you might as well ditch the suit and concentrate on the weights, dumbass). The suit only weighs 3 kilos, but you'll need to carry around an air compressor and regulator with you.

Muscle Suits [Danny Choo via Ubergizmo]