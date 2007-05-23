Multi-Screwdriver Looks Painful if Used Improperly

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

wild_screwdriver.jpgScrewdrivers with multiple changeable heads are nothing new, but this Multi Screwdriver tops all those by expanding out like an octopus. This makes it both easy to see which tip you want and easy to poke your eye out eight different ways.

And to make sure you can see what you're doing, there's an added light on the end as well, which is probably the only reason why you'd buy this over regular multi-headed screwdrivers. Unless you just really love extending out the bits and shouting "I'm Doctor Octopus!!" in a really high-pitched voice. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [Ideatopic via Nexus404 via Sci Fi]

