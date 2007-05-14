Mr P Tape Dispenser Turns your Desk into a Weird Place

There's something a bit fetishy about this Mr P tape dispenser, but I can't quite put my finger on why he looks so odd. Perhaps it's because, with the tape stretched between his mouth and his toes it looks like he's biting the sheet. Which must mean there's something unspeakable going on beneath the covers. And I don't want to find out exactly what that is. Or he's got an unfeasibly long tongue, in which case some of you office workers will be itching to get your hands on him. Mr P comes in black, white, blue and green and he will cost you $25.

