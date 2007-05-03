MP3 Pocket Player Fits Better In Your Jeans

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

The MP3 Pocket Player has been created to fit your pocket jeans thanks to its bent design. The designer says that it's not only easier to wear but the curves will also make it easier to read the minuscule screen and access the controls. And, looking at the thing in action, it looks like he might be right. Another pic after the jump.

The real question here is: Would Jason give one a good pantsing? We will probably never know, since it's just a concept design by Flapcam creator Matthias Lange. â€“Jesus Diaz

Concept page [Matthias Lange via T3]

