Motorola Z8 Uploads to YouTube/MySpace/Flickr, Still Looks Like Banana



We saw the Motorola Z8 before, with its banana-ish sliding body, but Motorola seems to have added some new software features since 3GSM.

For the specs, it runs Symbian OS, HSDPA, 2.2-inch screen, 30fps video, 4GB microSD card, and movies thanks to Universal, Sony and Warner. There's also streaming video from Sky or CNN over its 3G, complete with a mini DVR-like system that you can watch shows anytime. It's Moto's multimedia-centric phone, which changes its form depending on what function is in use. Better yet, there's YouTube, MySpace and Flickr uploading.

It does more than that.

However, instead of downloading movies on your PC to put it onto the Z8, they're going to sell cards with movies pre-installed so you can plug those into your phone. We saw how well that worked out with the PSP, but maybe placing it onto an SD card will make a difference.

Moto also announced that there's going to be gaming (via studios like EA), as well as taking video and pictures and uploading it to sites like Flickr and Myspace (the UI in the video above). That's similar to the Nokia N95 we've been playing around with. You can even use it to blog, if you're into that kind of thing.

MOTOâ„¢ Z8 Kick start your day with the new MOTO Z8. Reinventing the slider phone, the MOTO Z8 brings multimedia, speed, pleasure and mobile broadband to your fingertips. Providing you with the ultimate in entertainment, the MOTO Z8 allows you to watch crystal clear video at 30 frames per second through a large QVGA 16m TFT display. The device also supports optional expandable memory up to 4GB using microSD, which is enough space for full length movies or hours of music. Music can be enjoyed wirelessly utilising Bluetoothâ„¢ wireless technology that, when combined with an optional Bluetooth enabled stereo headset such as the Motorola Bluetooth Active Headphones S9, provides complete wireless control and freedom. Feature packed, at 15.3 millimeters, the MOTO Z8 is not much larger than the classic MOTORAZRâ„¢ waist band. Providing an innovative and exciting mobile experience the MOTO Z8 allows you to enjoy your multimedia content while on the go with crystal clear video and high fidelity sound. Whether you're watching or streaming video or having a lengthy conversation, the MOTO Z8 is much more than your typical slider - it's a revolution in mobile multimedia.

Lightning Fast Speed

For instant gratification when you need the right content, the MOTO Z8 and its HSDPA, Symbian software and 3.5G enablers will come through for you. The MOTO Z8 not only delivers quick access to content, it delivers smooth services and experiences directly to your phone. Staying entertained has never been easier - watch pin sharp videos on the 2.2 inch screen or access on-demand content directly on your handset.2 Harnessing the power of mobile broadband, download content over-the-air (OTA) - getting your music, video files, games or even accessing the Internet has never been easier.2 From sharing photos to rocking out to your own personal soundtrack, saying you'll be satisified is an understatement.

Instant Access

From fashion gurus to multimedia junkies, the new MOTO Z8 has something to offer all consumers. Bursting with multimedia capabilities, this do-it-all handset includes a powerful 2.0 megapixel camera with dedicated shutter button for one-click photo and video capture, integrated lumi LED light and even red-eye reduction. With a hot swappable microSD card with up to 4GB of optional memory, you can quickly access files. Equipped with an integrated music player, the MOTO Z8 allows you to create playlists, add creativity to your music with on-screen visualizations and easily skip to the next groove with shuffle capability. The MOTO phone's redesigned user interface allows simple one-click access to all this and more.

Expand Your Horizons

Enabling you to expand your music experience wirelessly, the MOTO lets you set your music collection free ... from wires. The MOTO Z8 effortlessly syncs with your compatible Bluetooth enabled music center wirelessly. Using compatible stereo Bluetooth accessorie you can enjoy your favorite tunes wirelessly without ever missing a call - at home, on the move, on the go!1

SUMMARY OF FEATURES:

* Unique ergonomic slider design

* Up to approximately five hours 3G talk time, up to approximately 16 days standby time3

* 3.6Mbps HSDPA providing mobile broadband1

* 2 megapixel camera with 8x zoom and lumi LED light, video record and playback capabilities

* Approximately 90 MB free internal user memory4, optional expandable to 4GB with microSD

* Messaging: SMS, EMS, MMS 1.21

* Integrated media player

* Redesigned user interface with one-click access to phone functions

* A2DP AVRCP Bluetooth stereo profiles1

The MOTO Z8 is expected to be available in the first half of 2007.

Certain mobile phone features may not be activated by your service provider, and/or their network settings may limit the feature's functionality. Contact your service provider for details. All features, functionality and other product specifications are subject to change without notice or obligation.

MOTO Z8

Band: GSM/GPRS/EDGE Class 10

Mode: Dual mode UMTS 2100, HSDPA 3.6Mbs

Dimensions 109mm x 50mm x 15mm

Size 77 cc

Weight 112 grams

Battery Li-Ion 1030 mAh with instantON

Talk Time3: up to approximately 5 hours 3G talk time

Standby Time3: up to approximately 16 days

Video Playback: up to approximately 5 hours (MPEG4, 30fps)

Music Playback: up to approximately 12 hours (MP3 at 128kbps)

Display

User Interface 2.2" QVGA 16 million color TFT

Symbian 9.2, UIQ 3.1, TI 2420 multimedia processor

Memory Approximately 90 MB free internal use memory4

Hot-swappable microSD memory slot expandable up to 4GB optional memory

Features

* 2MP camera with 8x zoom and flash with several modes and dedicated camera shoot key

* VGA camera for two-way video calling1

* Multimedia: uses 3.6Mbps HSDPA , streaming 3GPP, H.263, H.264 @30fps, MPEG4 AMR-NB

* Music player and playlists support MP3, AAC/AAC+/AAC+E, AMR-NB

* Messaging: SMS, EMS, MMS 1.21

* Email: SMTP, POP3, IMAP4, SSL/TLS1

* Java: J2ME MIDP 2.0, CLDC 1.1, OTA download of applications and games1

* Stereo Bluetooth wireless technology enables you to lose the wires with a compatible Bluetooth enabled headset (see Motorola S9)2

Connectivity OMA DM 1.2, CP 1.1 and DS with SyncML

Mini-USB/EMU, Full rate US 2.0; PC sync application

Bluetooth wireless technology: Class 2 EDR; A2DP with AVRCP profiles2

FOTA

The MOTO Z8 is expected to be available in the first half of 2007. For more information regarding pricing and product availability in your region, please check with your local Motorola representative.

