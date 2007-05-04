Moto ROKR E6 Video Tour (It's Almost an iPhone)

We were kind of skeptical of the Moto ROKR E6 Linux phone at first glance, but after watching the video and seeing what we can do, there may be room for this in our pockets yet. Noah from PhoneDog gives you a walkthrough of the ROKR E6's UI, complete with an Apple iPhone skin that he installed himself.

All in all, Noah says the phone isn't very polished, you can't go into widescreen mode, but it does run Linux and have some nice hardware features. Since it doesn't "rock as hard as it should", he's sending this back to Asia where it came from. You can make up your own decision though.

Phonedog [Threebase]