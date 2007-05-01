Motion-sensitive Tablet PC To Help People With Disabilities

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

_42866909_laptop203300.jpgThe make-your-device-a-Wiimote craze continues. Now is British Telecom researchers at Ipswich who, putting on their Mario hats and completely ignoring the fact that this technology already exist in some laptops, have developed a Tablet PC with motion detectors to make easier for people with disabilities to use the computer.

They say they want to use their combination of hardware and software to make easier to control de computer and allow people to turn pages just by moving it. In other words, the same things you can do with a MacBook today, but with an add-on thingy. Well chaps, call us back when you can do a light saber with that. â€“ Jesus Diaz

Motion-sensitive laptop developed [BBC News]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

