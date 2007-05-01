Motion-sensitive Tablet PC To Help People With Disabilities

The make-your-device-a-Wiimote craze continues. Now is British Telecom researchers at Ipswich who, putting on their Mario hats and completely ignoring the fact that this technology already exist in some laptops, have developed a Tablet PC with motion detectors to make easier for people with disabilities to use the computer.

They say they want to use their combination of hardware and software to make easier to control de computer and allow people to turn pages just by moving it. In other words, the same things you can do with a MacBook today, but with an add-on thingy. Well chaps, call us back when you can do a light saber with that.

