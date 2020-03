Stick a rose into this Outline Vase by designer Yuko Tokuda, and you've suddenly got yourself a first-class sight gag. Even though your mom may not be a big fan of gadgets, she still might dig a nice little piece of design like this.

The short one's $34 and the tall one is $48. And keep in mind, you still have plenty of time to get ready for Mother's Day on May 13, still more than a week away.

Outline Vase [MOMA Store, via The Uber Review]