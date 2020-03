My biggest problem with giving the females in my life roses is the fact that they are dead within a week (the roses, not the ladies). It could be a metaphor for the relationship, but this year I will one-up those silly girls and buy them some roses that can't be killed. The LED roses bring a rainbow of colors to any room. And as a reminder, Mother's Day is a little over a week away, so you better get ordering. A set of four LED roses will set you back $20.

Product Page [Via Uber-review]