Mossberg's Other Half Tries Sansa Connect, Declares iPod "Old-fashioned"

You know the Apocalypse is near when you read Walt's buddy Katherine Boehret saying this in today's The Mossberg Solution column:

I really liked the Sansa Connect. It forced me to look at my portable player as an evolving, untethered device that introduced me to lots of songs [...]My iPod suddenly seemed old-fashioned.

Sure, she doesn't like the idea of subscriptions, the need for Wi-Fi for some functions or the fact that the Yahoo! Music Store only has two million songs versus five million in iTunes (come on Katie! I mean, how many versions of Elton John's Goodbye England's Rose do you want?) But overall, she seems to really dig the Sansa Connect for design, functionality, the neat Wi-Fi implementation and a good battery life. But maybe there is more than meets the eye in this review, right after the jump.

OK, let's see: Again and again Mossberg has been trashing iPod wannabes like the Zune with quite a bit of reasons.

This comes weeks after other reviews, and so far the most authoritative piece on the Sansa comes from Pogue, who is the only guy who tested it enough to realize, hey, even though there are 2 million songs in the catalog, you're actually limited to far fewer.

An iPod Rival With an Edge [Wall Street Journal Online]