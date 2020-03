If Charlie's take on the iTunes Plus songs wasn't enough for you, then check out our own Wilson Rothman's piece in the NYT about the same subject.

Not to spoil anything, but Wilson and his two test partners could hear a difference between 128kbps and 256kbps on his medium to medium-high end speaker setup. However, if you've got a $50 speaker setup running from off your motherboard's sound card, you probably won't.

Where's the Other Half of Your Music File? [NYTimes]