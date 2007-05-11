More Leaked Zune Photos Track Purchases Over Wi-Fi

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Our Zune source dropped off two more photos that claim to be the Wi-Fi firmware connecting to a base station for song downloading. Remember, these photos claim to be the new firmware running on the first-gen Zune, not the advanced Zune that was talked about earlier this week.

it's kinda like the DS system with WIFI both subscription and points are supported, and your account is tied to your zune furthermore, once you download a song of the to go marketplace, you can then send them to other once you have synched back with your PC, copying your downloaded files back to your HD, when it becomes a normal downloaded song.

This is all rumor so far, but what do you guys think? Bonus shot after the jump.

