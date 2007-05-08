Mophie Bevy is an iPod Shuffle Case, Bottle Opener

Either kids think of the darndest things, or there is a major alcoholism epidemic going on throughout our high schools. Back in January, at MacWorld, Mophie held an event and allowed the participants to doodle design ideas, and the best idea was actually manufactured. Seventeen-year-old Jared Fiovorich was the winner with his design of the Bevy, an iPod shuffle case and bottle opener. I like the product quite a bit, mainly because it can crack open cold ones, hold the shuffle and earbuds, but I guess Jared will have to stick with opening IBC Root Beers for four more years. $15.

Product Page [Mophie]