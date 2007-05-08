Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Mophie Bevy is an iPod Shuffle Case, Bottle Opener

mophiebevy.jpg

Either kids think of the darndest things, or there is a major alcoholism epidemic going on throughout our high schools. Back in January, at MacWorld, Mophie held an event and allowed the participants to doodle design ideas, and the best idea was actually manufactured. Seventeen-year-old Jared Fiovorich was the winner with his design of the Bevy, an iPod shuffle case and bottle opener. I like the product quite a bit, mainly because it can crack open cold ones, hold the shuffle and earbuds, but I guess Jared will have to stick with opening IBC Root Beers for four more years. $15. â€“Travis Hudson

Product Page [Mophie]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles