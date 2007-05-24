Monster iFreePlay Headphones Turn 2G iPod Shuffle Into Headgear

Tired of all the pocket (or shirt, if you're a tool) real estate your iPod shuffle takes up? Monster's iFreePlay cordless headphones (which look extremely familiar) let you jack your shuffle directly into a side dock built into the left ear.

These arguably work better than their nano counterparts, though, since you can control the shuffle pretty easily without actually eyeballing it. While cheaper than some other "wireless" setups, $50 seems a bit high. More eyeCandy after the jump.

Product Page [Monster via Digital Trends]