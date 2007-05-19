Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Mini Desktop Filing Cabinet for All Those Biz Cards

p19901_1.jpgIt must be miniature day today at the Giz—maybe because we all feel like getting small this weekend—but this Mini Desktop Filing Cabinet will go perfectly with those diminutive chair models we showed you earlier. There's a difference, though. This scale model might actually serve a practical purpose; it's made for business cards, where you can file them away using their included alphabetical index dividers, and then promptly forget about them. Or, you can just be a little more modern and scan them in, and then forget about them as they reside on your database.

If you insist on paper, these two drawers can hold 400 business cards each, and clockwatchers will also like its teeny LCD clock/calendar. Hey, this is perfect for all those TPS reports you've been working on. Or, it might be a good prop for your Land of the Giants diorama, and what the heck, it only costs $13.98. – Charlie White

Product Page [Lighter Side, via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles