Mini Castle Mini Alarm For Your Ear

Although the idea of an in-ear alarm clock that doesn't bother your roommates is sound, this implementation is quite poor. The Mini Alarm does go inside your ear, but it hangs out so much that it's bound to fall out when you're flopping around like an injured whale during REM.

On the other hand, if you use it for other purposes like making sure you don't fall asleep too long on the subway or reminding you to take a break when working or studying, it's much better. But if you've got a cellphone from the last five years, you can easily set that on vibrating alarm, put it in your pants, and accomplish the same thing.

Product Page [Mini Castle via Coolest Gadgets via Oh Gizmo]