Microsoft's Split-Screen Software Turns 1 PC into 2

Personally, I don't know how smooth this idea would work, but in order to help growing businesses and schools cut back on their computer costs, Microsoft has created special software that would allow two people to share the same PC. All they'd have to do is install the software and plug in a secondary keyboard and mouse. The users would share the display with one "home screen" on the left and the other on the right. The idea sounds cool for kids, but I can't imagine two adults wanting to share a 19-inch monitor without some degree of awkwardness.

Split-Screen Tech Doubles Computer Use [Discovery News via Smart Mobs]