Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Microsoft's Split-Screen Software Turns 1 PC into 2

splitscreen_zoom.jpg Personally, I don't know how smooth this idea would work, but in order to help growing businesses and schools cut back on their computer costs, Microsoft has created special software that would allow two people to share the same PC. All they'd have to do is install the software and plug in a secondary keyboard and mouse. The users would share the display with one "home screen" on the left and the other on the right. The idea sounds cool for kids, but I can't imagine two adults wanting to share a 19-inch monitor without some degree of awkwardness. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Split-Screen Tech Doubles Computer Use [Discovery News via Smart Mobs]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles