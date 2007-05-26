Microsoft's Shift System Makes Your Digits as Accurate as a Stylus

Microsoft's new Shift technology gives your fatty fingers the kind of accuracy you'd expect from a skinny stylus. All you have to do is hold your finger down over the area on the LCD you're interested in and once the Shift system kicks in, a new pop up window appears with a more detailed view of the area you're highlighting. Then by sliding your finger around, you guide a pair of crosshairs over the new pop-up area. The idea sounds cool, but the thought of a greased up/smudged screen makes me cringe.

Precision Pointing with Fat Fingers [Technology Review via Mobile Mag]