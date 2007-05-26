Microsoft's Shift System Makes Your Digits as Accurate as a Stylus

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

shift_x220.jpg Microsoft's new Shift technology gives your fatty fingers the kind of accuracy you'd expect from a skinny stylus. All you have to do is hold your finger down over the area on the LCD you're interested in and once the Shift system kicks in, a new pop up window appears with a more detailed view of the area you're highlighting. Then by sliding your finger around, you guide a pair of crosshairs over the new pop-up area. The idea sounds cool, but the thought of a greased up/smudged screen makes me cringe. – Louis Ramirez

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

