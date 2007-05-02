Microsoft: User Account Control Is Awesome

The first thing I did after I installed Windows Vista was disable User Account Controlâ€”it's pretty much the most annoying OS feature I've ever dealt with. Microsoft's Chief Security Advisor in Australia, Peter Watson, however thinks that it's "a great idea and strategically a direction that all operating systems and all technologies should be heading down."

Yeah, because I want every action I take to require slugging through a slew of pop ups asking if I'm super-duper sure that I really want to do whatever it is I'm doing. Every other OS should totally follow suit.

Microsoft: All operating systems should use Vista's UAC security [Builder via Ars Technica]

Image via Flickr