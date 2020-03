Microsoft: User Account Control Is Awesome

The first thing I did after I installed Windows Vista was disable User Account Control—it's pretty much the most annoying OS feature I've ever dealt with. Microsoft's Chief Security Advisor in Australia, Peter Watson, however thinks that it's "a great idea and strategically a direction that all operating systems and all technologies should be heading down."

Yeah, because I want every action I take to require slugging through a slew of pop ups asking if I'm super-duper sure that I really want to do whatever it is I'm doing. Every other OS should totally follow suit.

Microsoft: All operating systems should use Vista's UAC security [Builder via Ars Technica]

Image via Flickr