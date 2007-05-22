MemoryFrame MF-8104 Premium Promises Wi-Fi Connectivity

The MemoryFrame MF-8104 Premium from Digital Spectrum is a 10.4-inch digital picture frame that might just finally be pushing all the right buttons. With its built-in Wi-Fi, it lets you communicate with your home network, letting you snag pictures from photo sharing sites such as Flickr, Windows Live Spaces and Webshots without shelling out for a paid subscription service. Plus, it can play a variety of sound and video files, and includes a remote control.

Hey, this is looking good! Are there any drawbacks?

The only drawback we can see so far is its steep $350 price. But it looks like its 800x600 resolution is enough to get the job done, and it's just the right size to accommodate standard 8x10 picture frames, giving you the option of enclosing it in your choice of off-the-shelf frames can get anywhere. That's a good idea.

The feature set looks right and the frame is now shipping; now we just need to try it out and see how it looks. It certainly can't be any worse than that dreadful eStarling digital picture frame we just finished reviewing.

Product Page [Digital Spectrum Solutions, Inc.]