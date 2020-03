Father's Day, anyone? Memorex has created this device for that technologically savvy money clip user. It is a flash drive that can also double as a money clip. It is available in capacities in up to 1GB and is available for $US35. It may be a bit bulky for a money clip, but think of how impressed the strippers will be when your dad is "making it rain" from bills coming out of his Memorex flash drive money clip.

