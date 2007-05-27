Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Memorex Makes Air Dusters Harder to Huff

memorex-bitterant.jpgNow you probably didn't know this—because you're a normal human being—but kids apparently like to huff cans of compressed air. Boy, children are really high tech these days. Back when we were small we stuck with markers, glue, and chalk, but now they're getting all futuristic with compressed air.

That's why Memorex just released a new line of Air Duster with "bitterant", which makes huffing these things unpleasant. Hopefully this additive doesn't affect normal dusting, just direct sniffing, or else people are going to be stocking up on old-school dusters. Crazy ass kids. Get off my—oh wait, I'm too poor to have a lawn. – Jason Chen

Memorex Air Dusters feature bitterant [Uber Gizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles