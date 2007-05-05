PlayStation 3 Violence Continues to Everyone's Surprise

Who'd have thought that months after the release of the PlayStation 3, the book of PS3 Melee Watch would get another chapter added to it. A San Francisco man was stabbed to death Monday night when he tried to help two women who were getting their PlayStations stolen by the man they were selling it to. The women chased down the thief, reclaimed the PS3, but the helpful citizen was stabbed in the fight afterwards.

So if you've got a PS3 to sell, be careful where you sell it. And bring some large friends for backup.

Fatal stabbing over Sony PlayStation [SFGate via 1pstart]