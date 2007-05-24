Meizu M6 Mini Player SE, Reed-Thin and Getting Ready to Rock

We were already thinking the Meizu M6 was a damn good multimedia player, with FM and video playback plus a lower price than the iPod nano. Then Meizu announced its Meizu M6 Mini Player SE late last year, identical to the M6 except in one very important respect: It's scarcely thicker than a credit card. How does 7mm sound to you? That's just a hair fatter than the iPod nano's 6.5mm thickness.

Now it looks like we'll be seeing the finished product this August, offered only in 8GB trim, for the reasonable price of $130. Hey, that's $119 less than the 8GB nano.

Super Thin Meizu M6 in the Works [Meizu Me]