Meizu M3 Get Updated, Slightly

The Meizu M3 is a player that seems like it always had some potential. Meizu must agree (I would hope so) because they have revised the player as the Meizu M3se. All of the changes seem to be of the aesthetic variety. The M3se will be a tad bit (.2 inches) shorter and they have redesign the touch-sensitive control bar, eliminating the side button and widening the vertical touch-strip. Also the previous glassy surface will be replaced with a brushed metal surface that is less prone to scratching.

Meizu Revises the M3 [Dapreview]