McCartney Says Beatles Online Deal 'Virtually Settled'

Yes, we know, there have been a half dozen or more false alarms about the Beatles music finally becoming legally available online, but this time, we're hearing it from a former Beatle. Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney told Billboard in an interview that a deal to sell the Beatles catalog online is "virtually settled."

McCartney's upcoming album, perhaps presciently titled Memory Almost Full, will be his first release to be available for download, and that will be released on June 5. Keep in mind that the Beatles music deal's still not officially settled, nor did McCartney say anything specific about the iTunes Store. Yet.

