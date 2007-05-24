Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Matrox DualHead2Go Digital Edition for Macs and PCs

DualHead2Go_front.jpg

Here's a little widget from Matrox that tricks PCs and Macs into thinking they're outputting video to just one monitor, but DualHead2Go feeds that signal to two monitors with resolutions up to 1920x1200 each depending on your system's graphics capability. What's really new is the ability to take that VGA output from your notebook or desktop computer and turn it into two DVI outputs, each feeding its own digital display on the other side.

You can even have three monitors if you also use the screen on your laptop. Plus, it'll give your desktop machine dual DVI monitor capability even if has just a VGA output. Take a look at the gallery below to see how small this palm-sized dongle is. Shipping this month, just add a couple of displays and it'll satisfy that dual-monitor jones of yours for a mere $229. – Charlie White

Press Release [Matrox]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles