Matrox DualHead2Go Digital Edition for Macs and PCs

Here's a little widget from Matrox that tricks PCs and Macs into thinking they're outputting video to just one monitor, but DualHead2Go feeds that signal to two monitors with resolutions up to 1920x1200 each depending on your system's graphics capability. What's really new is the ability to take that VGA output from your notebook or desktop computer and turn it into two DVI outputs, each feeding its own digital display on the other side.

You can even have three monitors if you also use the screen on your laptop. Plus, it'll give your desktop machine dual DVI monitor capability even if has just a VGA output. Take a look at the gallery below to see how small this palm-sized dongle is. Shipping this month, just add a couple of displays and it'll satisfy that dual-monitor jones of yours for a mere $229.

Press Release [Matrox]