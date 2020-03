It is getting close to summer, which inevitably means it is time to pull that old dog out of the closet, dust her off and take her for a stroll. Wired has a roundup of some of the best gear for the gadget-addicted dogs. The list includes dog pedometers, treadmills cellphones, PDAs, GPS units, social networking software and more. Gadgets for your dog: the second best waste of your hard-earned money. This is the first.

Doggie Style: Cell Phones, Webcams and GPS for Hounds [Via Dethroner]