Maker Faire Roundup - Look at All the Fun!

Hey folks, while you were busy doing chores and spending time with the kids, we were off galavanting around Maker Faire in San Mateo with all kinds of crazy craftsmen! We know you couldn't be there yourselves, so live vicariously through our pictures.

Some of our favourites:

•The guys from Eepybird (Coke + Mentos)

•The Racing Cupcakes

•The Pong Watch! More!

•The Real Digg Button

•The Giant Nose Picker

•The Phil Torrone!

•The Justin.TV!

•The Steam R2D2

•The 3D Printer printing Spiderman

Gallery [Gizmodo]