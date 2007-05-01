MacBook Mini Pushed Back to 2008?

It was never confirmed by Apple, but the folks at AppleInsider are reporting that Apple's ultraportable MacBook Mini won't see the light of day till late this year or possibly next. The reason? Apparently Leopard's delay will also affect the MacBook Mini because the flash-based ultraportable will rely on software support from Leopard for managing its onboard NAND flash memory. New rumors also suggest the notebook will lack an optical drive, which I hope isn't true.

