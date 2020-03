I'm not a tablet fan, but if this existed I'd be all over it. Designed by Yann Le Coroller, the Mactab is a tablet concept that comes in two: the tablet itself and a wireless keyboard. When not in use, the Mactab latches onto the keyboard for protection. The Mactab also has a hinge on the back that lets you prop it up like a monitor. No doubt something like this would make use of an SSD, but since nothing like that exists, I guess we can always fall back on these options.

Mactab [Yanko Design]