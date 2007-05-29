Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

M500 Wristwatch Phone Shipping

m500.pngA variant of the wristwatch cellphone that we told you about last year is now shipping in Australia. The M500 by SMS Technology is now shipping in the land down under for an extremely high $1,000 (that's Australian money).

We learned last month that this same phone is trying to get approval Stateside, so one could only assume that the FCC approval is imminent. Hey, Maxwell Smart, I think it is time to ditch that shoe phone once and for all. –Travis Hudson

Product Page [SMS Technology Australia]
Wrist Phone M500 Ships this Week from SMS Technology [Wrist Dreams]

