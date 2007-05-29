M500 Wristwatch Phone Shipping

A variant of the wristwatch cellphone that we told you about last year is now shipping in Australia. The M500 by SMS Technology is now shipping in the land down under for an extremely high $1,000 (that's Australian money).

We learned last month that this same phone is trying to get approval Stateside, so one could only assume that the FCC approval is imminent. Hey, Maxwell Smart, I think it is time to ditch that shoe phone once and for all.

