Lomo is known for unique cameras, like the fisheye camera and now this eight lens camera. We have seen a four-lens camera in the past that did a little pop art effect, but the Oktomat from LOMO is the real deal. This $40 camera has eight lenses that take eight photos over 2.5 seconds. It's hell of a lot better than buying a $1,000 DSLR and giant memory card for burst photo taking.

LOMO Oktomat 8 Lens Camera [Uber-review]