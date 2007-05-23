Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Logitec Lands Six New Docks for iPod

Logitec_2.jpg

Classy Japanese company Logitec has brought out three new iPod docks—rather like Daddy Dock, Mummy Dock and Baby Dock. You can see the LDS Ri500, aka Mummy, above, which includes a radio tuner and looks fabulously future-retro. Check the gallery for the other two, whose details are after the jump.

AU: Don't forget, this is Logitec, not Logitech...

The LDS-Xi900BK is a 2.1-channel system only available in black with a 15W subwoofer and a flat speaker that uses NXT sound technology.

There's an LDS Ri500, which looks rather future-retro, with its rather fabulous handle and a big-knobbed radio tuner.

And finally, there are two versions of the LDS-Si1, which is smaller and lacks the tuner: the LDS-Si100 comes with an adapter for the second-gen shuffle as well as the nano, while the LDS-Si101 is solely for second-gen nanos.

No word on price as yet, but don't expect the docks, which will be available mid-June in Japan, to be too cheap. And, with lines like theirs, expect them to be shipped over here ASAP. – Ad Dugdale

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles