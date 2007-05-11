Tune Phones Have a Built-In MP3 Player

These Tune Phones look like they could be quite comfortable. Too bad they only hold 512MB of your favorite songs in their built-in MP3 player, but then that might be enough for even the longest of walks or runs. You control the proceedings with the four buttons on the right earpiece, and when you're done, plug it in to your USB port to replenish the music.

At a mere 2.2 ounces, they're so light you'll probably forget you have them on, and the company says they run eight hours on a charge, too. Not a bad deal for $75, but for another few bucks, couldn't they have stuffed in at least 2GB of storage?

Product Page [Herrington, via The Uber Review]