Limited Edition Colorware Xbox 360 Commissioned for Simpsons Movie: Get Your Own

If you're a fan of the Simpsons or Xbox 360, take a look at this limited edition Simpsons Movie console. There's only 100 models being made, which are being given out as prizes in various competitions leading up to the movie's release on July 27.

However, we did get an insider tip that told us Colorware did the work for these. You know, Colorware, the same guys who paint Xbox 360s, PS3s, and Wiis for you? So you could technically get make your own Simpsons-ish console by ordering a yellow-coloured one from Colorware. Just be prepared to go without Homer's head. But it does match in well with the EA Simpsons game that's coming soon too.

It's no lemon: MS shows yellow Simpsons Xbox 360 [Reg Hardware]