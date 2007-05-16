Life-sized Gundam Wakes Up, Destroys Enemies, Takes a Nap?

If you are planning to go on vacation this July and you like huge robots (of the anime variety), get a ticket to Japan, visit the Fuji entertainment park and get drunk with sake!

OK, so that last part is my plan anyway, but you can't miss this 59-feet full 1:1 scale Gundam at the Gundam Crisis attraction at Fujikyu Highland. If I am right at deciphering the power-ring-translated japanese, you will be part of the "Gundam power rise team" in charge of collecting the "Gundam data" and power it up. Whatever that means, it sounds like fun.

Gundam Crisis Attraction (in Japanese) [Fujikyu via Impress Robot Watch]