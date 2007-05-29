LG's Washing Machine Has an iPod Dock

Of all the things that we've seen an iPod dock stuck onto, this washing machine is probably the worst. LG's patent for a "Home appliance with MP3 player" loads a dock for the iPod/Zune on the top along with speakers and what looks like a powerline networking adapter with a slot for a USB port.

We're not sure how useful this is—who spends all 40 minutes of the cycle standing in front of the washer?—but LG apparently has other ideas in mind. Oh crap, that reminds us that we left a wet load in the washer last night!

A Washing Machine with Mp3 player by LG [Unwiredview]